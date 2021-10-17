2,000 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.