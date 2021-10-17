204,330 Shares in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 204,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136 in the last three months.

ESXB opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.