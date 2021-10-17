21,942 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Purchased by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Schnitzer Steel Industries makes up about 0.8% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

SCHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

