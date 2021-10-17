2,350,000 Shares in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of Waterdrop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $4,014,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Shares of Waterdrop stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Waterdrop Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.