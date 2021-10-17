2,642 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

