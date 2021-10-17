$29.99 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report sales of $29.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.98 million. American Software posted sales of $27.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $121.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AMSWA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 87,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,959. The company has a market capitalization of $891.79 million, a PE ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

