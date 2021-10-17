$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post $3.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.60 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $10.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $14.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

SLDB stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.95. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 477,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 75,473 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2,665.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 673,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 649,544 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

