$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report $3.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

APVO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 18,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

