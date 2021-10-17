$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report $3.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

APVO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 18,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.