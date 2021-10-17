3,380 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,906,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,658 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $98.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.46. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

