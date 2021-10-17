34,453 Shares in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

CAMP stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $359.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

