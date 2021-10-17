$36.31 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to post sales of $36.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.35 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $145.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $699,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,449 shares of company stock worth $10,200,586 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the second quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $106,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,555. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

