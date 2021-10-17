$4.95 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is $14.41. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,567. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 137,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,064. The company has a market cap of $984.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

