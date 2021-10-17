40,600 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $160.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

