441,200 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Acquired by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 441,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.88% of Corner Growth Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,727,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 530,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,148,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COOL opened at $9.75 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.