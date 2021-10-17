4,723 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Unity Software by 22.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 309.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE U opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.09. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

