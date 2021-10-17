48,670 Shares in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of Newpark Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.