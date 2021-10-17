48,670 Shares in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Newpark Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1,460.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,527 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $2,355,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8,700.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 741,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 733,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 371.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 676,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,868,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NR shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.