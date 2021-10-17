$52.47 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will post sales of $52.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $194.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million.

AVPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250. 21.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AvePoint stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 389,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,655. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

