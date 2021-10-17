$68.29 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post sales of $68.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the lowest is $63.30 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $50.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $238.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $255.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.36 million, with estimates ranging from $331.20 million to $384.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,444,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 67,125 shares during the period.

NOVA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

