7,031 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,611,000 after buying an additional 1,091,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

