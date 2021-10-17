$88.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report $88.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.95 million and the lowest is $88.13 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $70.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $342.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $386.58 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $403.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.81.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 242,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $633.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

