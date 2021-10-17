$925.64 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to post $925.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $923.80 million to $928.19 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $691.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of ECHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. 483,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

