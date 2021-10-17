AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,800 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 1,020,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SKUFF remained flat at $$24.70 during trading hours on Friday. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

