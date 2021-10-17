ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 32 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

