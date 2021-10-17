Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Short Interest Update

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS NEVPF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769. Abliva AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
