Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $272.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

