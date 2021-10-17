Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 797,091 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 189,707 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122,330 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. 86,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,810. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

