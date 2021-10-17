ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 48.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,502 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 481,854 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 350,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ADT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,996 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ADT by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,015 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 117,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

