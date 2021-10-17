Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAVVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $5.22 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $996.13 million, a P/E ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

