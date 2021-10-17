Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $7.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAVVF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

AAVVF opened at $5.22 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $996.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

