Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.19). Aemetis posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 870.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

