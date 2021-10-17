AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Up 62.6% in September

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 750,400 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get AerSale alerts:

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. AerSale has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in AerSale during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.