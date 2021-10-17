Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSE A opened at $153.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.65 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

