Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Up 71.7% in September

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,500 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the September 15th total of 480,700 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 39.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $377.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.62. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agrify will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

