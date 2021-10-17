Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.02.

Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.22.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

