Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the September 15th total of 293,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of AIRI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 15,530,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,189. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

