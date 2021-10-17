Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 20,530 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

