Algert Global LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,874 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $18,391,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 962.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and have sold 153,266 shares worth $1,616,438. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.