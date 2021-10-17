Algert Global LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RPT Realty by 42.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 160,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 122,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Mizuho started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

