Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after buying an additional 14,911,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after buying an additional 5,559,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after buying an additional 3,015,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,544,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

BNGO stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.95. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

