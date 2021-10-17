Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $12.00 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GSKY. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.