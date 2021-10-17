Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth about $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 192.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $300.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.