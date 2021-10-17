Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.