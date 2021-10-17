Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,827.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,797.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,542.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

