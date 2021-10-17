AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,578,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 65,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,664,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 278,792 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

