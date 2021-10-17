Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $18,792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $14,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $14,162,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $8,865,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $10,361,000.

Shares of BAMR opened at $60.24 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

