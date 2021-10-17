Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 418,343 Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 418,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LEGO opened at $11.75 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Legato Merger Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

