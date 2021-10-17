Alpine Global Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II makes up 3.2% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

