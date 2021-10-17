Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $64,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

