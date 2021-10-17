Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 219,465 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 219,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000. Invitae accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invitae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 36.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invitae by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Invitae by 121.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

